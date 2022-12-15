In 18 years, Prince William County will look quite different than it does today, and supervisors early Wednesday cast votes to voice how they think the county should look in the years ahead.
Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 5-2 to approve a new, 20-year Comprehensive Plan.
Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Yesli Vega, R-Coles, voted against the plan, while Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, recused himself from the vote as he prepares to step down on Friday.
The Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document for county land-use policies. While not committing the Board of County Supervisors to any decisions, it declares the county’s vision for future development through 2040.
The plan is broken into five chapters: land-use, electrical services, sanitary sewer, mobility and housing.
Broadly, Wednesday’s vote eliminates many of the protections for the so-called rural crescent– roughly 117,000 acres that since 1998 has been restricted to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict prohibitions on the expansion of public sewer lines.
The board’s vote removes those prohibitions on the expansion of sewer lines and allows some clustered development throughout the rural area. While it does not totally open up the land for intense construction, it leaves the door open for more development.
The board held five public hearings, one for each chapter, and speakers were allowed to sign up for more than one hearing. The speaker count was roughly 54 opposed to the plan and 17 in favor of it.
Those in opposition said the plan had too much industrial land designated, particularly for data centers, and said the proposal would contribute to suburban sprawl. Supporters commended the county for allowing more housing and advocated for a variety of specific projects.
Many people said the vote should have been delayed until someone could be elected to fill Candland’s seat. Others said the hearing should not have been held near the holidays and the final draft should have been available longer before a vote.
The board made a myriad of changes to the plan on numerous parcels, changing several projects and rewording several sections.
Among those projects removed were a proposed extension of Peaks Mill Road in the Hoadly area to connect with Prince William Parkway, which is Va. 234, on one side and Purcell Road on the other.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, removed language that would have supported a reduction in travel lanes on Belmont Bay Drive and for reduced density plans in the Belmont Bay area.
The area in north Woodbridge is part of a proposal by The Caruthers Cos. to bring higher density housing to the area.
“I’ve been calling for less density for the rezoning submission,” she said. “I think this change is a good start to further reducing the density in Belmont Bay.”
Lawson and Vega voted against each chapter because the plan overall supported more intense development in the rural area.
“This is a land use chapter that goes against everything I believe in planning,” Lawson said.
The electrical services chapter is a new part of the Comprehensive Plan. It was added as businesses requiring significant power, such as data centers, have expanded in the county.
The mobility chapter covers various transportation initiatives, including road projects, sidewalks and trails. The update makes a variety of changes since it was last updated in 2010.
The update only added one road widening, which would extend Pageland Lane from two to four lanes between Sudley Road and U.S. 29. The project was partly spurred by the proposed PW Digital Gateway, which recently received preliminary support from the Board of County Supervisors.
The gateway plans up to 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres along the road.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, commended the chapter for emphasizing bus routes, sidewalks, trails and public transit.
“It acknowledges for one of the first times that we cannot simply pave our way out of a traffic crisis,” he said.
The housing chapter outlines the county’s expectations of residential development proposals and vision through 2040, including plans for affordable housing.
The county is working on an affordable housing ordinance, but until it is developed, a section of the housing chapter about affordability would serve as the first guidelines for developers.
The document says about 20% of proposed developments should include affordable housing no matter its location, as well as a variety of regulations about income limits and locations.
Some of the critics of the initial plan said it was pointless to put affordable housing in rural parts of the county because there’s no access to reliable public transportation.
“We’ve got to give people an opportunity to succeed and public transit is one of those measures to let them succeed,” Lawson said.
Franklin said emphasizing access to transit makes sense in a more urban environment, but the majority of people in an area like Prince William County have cars.
“You can’t live here without a car, quite frankly,” she said.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large, said the plan would meet many of the county’s goals.
“I think it’s a good plan,” she said. “I’m excited for the areas that people want to develop and they want to see change come to Prince William County.”
(1) comment
Sounds ok but if Ann is in charge it's going to be greasy. Nothing these people do is face value. Recall/Election can't come soon enough. We need more mental health resources these Democrats are all in need of a intervention.
