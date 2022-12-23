Prince William County police officers will be getting a pay raise in the new year.
At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Board of County Supervisors approved an increase to starting police pay and corresponding adjustments to pay scales.
The board increased the minimum officer salary from $52,749 to $62,000 a year.
The county was the lowest paying locality in the region, with starting pay in Alexandria and Fairfax, Arlington and Loudoun counties and Washington, D.C., ranging from $54,698 to $60,353.
Supervisors noted, however, that other jurisdictions might be raising their starting salaries on Jan. 1, and the comparisons were based on current pay scales.
The board was given five options for increasing salaries: 5%, 7%, 10%, starting at $60,000 or starting at $62,000.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully making Prince William County competitive again with regards to public safety,” said Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge.
The increased pay will cost $6.5 million for the last six months of fiscal 2023, which ends June 30. A full year of higher salaries will cost the county $12.9 million.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said the county needs to continue to find ways to support law enforcement.
“This is a good first step,” she said.
— Nolan Stout
