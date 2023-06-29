The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a rezoning of agricultural land near Dumfries to light industrial to make way for development of a distribution facility and self-storage center.
An Ashburn real estate group, Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, sought the rezoning to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive. The request is to rezone 21 acres on the property north of the Interstate 95/Va. 234 interchange near Dumfries.
The original proposal from the company suggested that a data center could be constructed in lieu of a distribution facility, but proffer statements from the group show that they agreed to not construct a tech hub at the site.
A general site plan submitted with the application shows the distribution warehouse will be 138,600 square feet and the storage facility will span 133,000 square feet. The company purchased the land in December 2020 for $1.25 million.
Several members of the board praised the applicant for taking steps to work with neighboring property owners to amend the proposal in line with their requests. A report from county staff shows there was no community resistance to the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.