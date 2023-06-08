The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday approved developments of a single-family home subdivision along the Prince William Parkway and age-restricted housing in Haymarket.
The Kings Crest project, recommended for approval by the Prince William County Planning Commission, rezoned 81 acres from the county’s agricultural designation to semi-rural residential zoning, with a plan to build 31 single-family homes along Prince William Parkway, just south of the Riverview Estates housing development between Manassas and Lake Ridge.
Developer NVP Inc.’s original proposal for the land included 39 homes, but that number was cut to 31 after comments from county staff. The development was approved on the condition that the developer provide proffers for schools, transportation, parks and the environment, according to county documents.
Supervisors also unanimously approved the Haymarket Crossing II development, which was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission and includes 334 age-restricted homes near the intersection of Heathcote Boulevard and James Madison Highway, just north of I-66. The age-restricted development was approved in agreement that proffers are provided for affordable housing, parks, the environment, public safety, and transportation.
The project requires rezoning of the 50 acres from the county’s planned business district designation to planned mixed residential, with 80% of the units – a mix of single-family attached homes and multifamily units – reserved for people ages 55 and older and the remaining units reserved for those 45 and up. It would be built adjacent to the University of Virginia Haymarket Health Center.
“There is a continued need for additional housing for older residents in the County and the Property provides an opportunity to address this demand in a setting that is ideally located close to medical facilities and services, close to commercial services, [and] is accessible to major transportation corridors,” the developer’s application reads.
(3) comments
Need fewer age restricted homes. I understand that unrestricted housing means more schools, but what makes NoVA so successful is knowledge based workers moving here for jobs (federal consulting, IT, and healthcare). We need more high income working families, not more retirees. The (lack of) availability of housing is directly related to (slowing) growth of NoVA.
Wouldn't this land be better suited for data centers![beam]
No, data centers will be approved on adjacent parcels after the housing is built and occupied.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.