Prince William County’s rural area will likely retain many of its existing development restrictions through 2040.
The Board of Supervisors held a work session on updates to the county’s Comprehensive Plan early Wednesday, solidifying plans to back off proposed changes to the rural areas.
The Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document for county land-use policies. While not committing the Board of County Supervisors to any decisions, it declares the county’s vision for future development.
Planners initially proposed increasing density in what’s known as the “rural crescent” – roughly 117,000 acres restricted to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict prohibitions on the expansion of public sewer lines.
The draft plan called for increasing that density to one home per five acres, but planners have reverted the area to allowing one house per 10 acres.
Some of the proposed one-house-per-five-acre designations stretched through the middle of the county. Planners have revised that area to create an Occoquan Reservoir Overlay District focused on protecting environmental resources.
“That helps us understand where we don’t need to tamper and where we need to protect,” said Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac.
While density proposals were reduced, the planned changes to allow expansion of public sewer throughout the county continued to move forward.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, remained adamantly opposed to the change.
“The last thing that this county wants to suffer is more suburban sprawl,” she said. “I don’t understand how you get to this philosophical approach that we need to expand in the rural area when we haven’t exhausted all of the development area.”
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, supported allowing the new conservation residential cluster designation. The properties would need to be close to existing public sewer lines for connections rather than constructing new lines. The developments would also require 60% of the property to be conserved as open space.
“I think we all want to figure out how to preserve open space,” she said.
The board discussed changes in various specific areas and generally offered suggestions. Supervisors advocated for more focus on affordable housing and a variety of housing options.
Lawson said affordable housing needs to be close to job opportunities or public transit.
“We have to be mindful that we are setting people up for success,” she said.
The initial draft included about 9,300 acres of parks and open space, which has been increased to 17,700 acres.
Lawson and Chair Ann Wheeler sparred in the late hours of the meeting after Wheeler backtracked on an agreement to hold a joint town hall with Lawson about increased proposed density in the Vint Hill Road area.
Supervisors were offered three options for the area. The first would allow 298 housing units in the area. The second would allow about 3,700 and the third would support about 6,100.
Lawson wanted the first option, while Wheeler supported the third. On May 10, Lawson received a soft commitment from Wheeler to hold a joint town hall about the proposal, but said she’s been unable to schedule it.
Early Wednesday morning, Wheeler said she is “changing what [she] said on May 10” and didn’t want to hold the joint town hall.
“People may say they don’t want change where they live, but we might need change anyway,” she said.
Wheeler said she was planning to hold a solo, virtual town hall, which frustrated Lawson.
“I will let people know that you want to overdevelop this county and return to the days of overcrowded schools just to stick it to supervisor Lawson,” she said.
Franklin proposed option two as a compromise, which Lawson didn’t support. Franklin said, “I tried,” to which Lawson said “no you didn’t.”
“Compromise isn’t doing what you want to do,” Franklin said.
Lawson retorted, “You never give deference to what I want to do.”
A majority of the board eventually coalesced around the second option for Vint Hill.
County planners will make revisions to the plan based on the work session. They expect to bring it back for final approval in the fall.
