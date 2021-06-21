Prince William County officials will hold a work session next month to decide how to use their federal stimulus money.
During a meeting last Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors discussed the parameters of the $91.4 million it will receive from the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March. The relief bill provides $350 billion for state and local governments to cover shortfalls between rising costs and falling revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All U.S. counties will receive some portion of $65.1 billion in direct aid allocated based on their population. Prince William will receive about $91.4 million in relief funds across two payments. The first allocation, $45.7 million, was received May 19.
The money comes with several guidelines on how it must be spent, such as infrastructure improvements, support for essential workers and economic impacts from the pandemic.
County staff plan to use $5 million for continued direct response to the pandemic, such as vaccinations, cleaning county buildings and community feeding programs.
The county has spent about $75.4 million of the $84 million it received through the initial stimulus package on several programs, including homeless services, grants to small businesses and child care initiatives.
Finance Director Michelle Attreed said the board will hold a work session in July to discuss ideas for allocating the money. She presented several examples, such as offsetting the cost of establishing a local health department, providing premium pay to certain workers and for capital projects.
U.S. 1 widening
In other business Tuesday, the board approved increased funding for a portion of the U.S. 1 widening project.
The project’s cost is increasing about $11 million to a total of about $111.4 million. The increase will be covered primarily through federal funding.
This particular portion of the project would widen U.S. 1 between Featherstone Road and Marys Way to a six-lane highway. The project includes a 10-foot multimodal trail and a 5-foot concrete sidewalk.
The increased cost came from the price of right-of-way acquisition.
The county recently completed a $165 million widening of U.S. 1 from Annapolis Way to Marys Way, which included improvements to Occoquan Road, a shared-use path and a sidewalk.
University Boulevard extension
The board also signed off on more funding for the University Boulevard extension project.
The project has increased in cost by about $7.2 million for a total of $20 million.
The board’s action allocates about $3.5 million in additional money from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s revenue-sharing program and $3.1 million in local funding, which will come from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. In total, the county and VDOT will contribute $10 million each.
The project is to extend University Boulevard from its end at Edmonston Drive to connect with Sudley Manor Drive.
The new portion of the road will be four lanes and include a 10-foot shared-use path and sidewalk.
The project cost increased because it will now include widening Devlin Road at its intersection with University Boulevard to a four-lane road with a new traffic signal.
No one spoke at a public hearing before the board’s vote.
In other business, the board approved an agreement between the county and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority for the North Woodbridge Mobility Improvement Project. The proposal would connect a missing section of Annapolis Way to Marina Way with bicycle and pedestrian facilities along the new roadway.
NVTA agreed to fully provide $8 million for the work. No one spoke at a public hearing prior to the board’s vote.
What a terrible waste of money that our grandchildren will someday have to pay back with interest. This works out to almost $200 for every man, woman and child in the county. The best thing would be to just send every resident a check. Some might spend it on booze, but others will make good use of it like they did with their earlier stimulis check. As it is, most of this money will likely end up in the pockets Democratic donors through faux contracts for doing "public good". I'd rather see drunks get it.
