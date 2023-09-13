The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a 90-day extension to the deadline for residents to pay taxes on personal property, including vehicles.
While personal property taxes are typically due in October, Residents will now have until Jan. 3, 2024, to make a payment.
The measure was introduced by Democratic Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin to give residents additional time to save up to pay their personal property tax at a time when car values are appreciating at higher rates than usual. It was prompted by many supervisors receiving complaints from constituents about the increases.
While vehicles typically diminish in value over time, the reasons for increases vary but include increased demand, diminished supply and market volatility, according to the county. Prince William’s personal property tax on cars this year is assessed at 100% of the value of a vehicle according to the JD Power (NADA) pricing guide.
“It’s an opportunity for us to stop and listen and pay attention to what citizens are saying,” Democratic Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey said of the board’s move.
The county's personal property tax rate remains $3.70 per $100 of property valuation, as it has for many years, according to a county spokesperson. That means, for example, the owner of a new 2023 Nissan Sentra assessed at $20,000 owes $740 in personal property taxes, according to JD Powers average price of the vehicle.
Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega, one of the board’s Republicans, pinned blame on the board’s Democrats for increases in residents' taxes.
“The fact that you may be looking at a bigger tax bill than last year is not a surprise to any elected official in Prince William County,” Vega said in an email to constituents in August. “I voted against this year’s budget because we knew that taxpayers were going to have a larger bill if we didn’t lower the tax rate and/or the assessment rate. I thought the $2,200 tax increase you were socked with on your real estate taxes since 2020 was enough. The Board of County Supervisors had the opportunity to give you tax relief, and chose not to.”
Prince William has historically utilized a 100% ratio against the assessed value, though last year vehicles were assessed at 80% to mitigate the unusually high appreciation of new and used cars, according to a county news release issued Wednesday. As the car market has started normalizing with assessed values generally depreciating year-over-year, the county returned to a 100% assessment for 2023.
“The Board recognizes that the change from 80 to 100 percent ratio of fair market value, coupled with the declining percentage of tax relief from the fixed dollar amount provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the Personal Property Tax Relief Act, creates a hardship for taxpayers in this high inflationary environment and as taxpayers recover from the pandemic,” the news release stated.
A personal property tax is also assessed annually in the county on trucks, motorcycles, trailers and mobile homes. Businesses are assessed a business tangible property tax on items like furniture, computers, and construction equipment. Other property, including household items, money, securities and livestock are not subject to the personal property tax, according to the county. Prince William in 1998 eliminated personal property taxes on boats and other watercraft.
If personal property tax payment is late, a 10% penalty is assessed on the unpaid original tax balance. Interest at a rate of 10% per annum is added beginning the 1st day of the month following the original due date.
Translation: We have an election coming up amd we would rather not tick you off more than you are now because of democrats.l love of your $$.
Time to register your car in another state.
