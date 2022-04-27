Prince William County has approved its budget for the new fiscal year, and residents will be paying higher taxes.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved the $1.48 billion budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.
The budget is an increase of $127 million, or 9.4%, over the spending plan for the current fiscal year and comes with a $1.15 billion six-year Capital Improvement Program, with $334.8 million earmarked for the upcoming budget year.
Approving the budget required votes on eight items. Five votes were 5-3, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed.
Three votes were 6-2, with Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, joining Democrats in favor. Those votes concerned changes to employee pay, using surplus money toward savings and a measure about purchase orders.
The biggest sticking point was the approved real estate tax rate of $1.03 per $100 of assessed value.
Although the rate is dropping from $1.115, the average residential tax bill is expected to increase $172 on a home valued at $469,842.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, introduced a motion to reduce the tax rate to 96 cents. It failed 3-5, with Democrats uniting in opposition. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, then offered a motion to reduce the rate to 99.3 cents, which would keep tax bills at the same level as last year, but it also failed 3-5.
“We’re really trying to work with the majority on this board to meet in the middle,” Vega said.
The county is adopting a new 4% tax on prepared meals, such as those served at restaurants, which will generate $24.5 million.
Meanwhile, officials also plan to assess vehicles at 80% of their estimated value for personal property tax bills to combat unusual increases in used car values. The change won’t wipe out all bill increases but is expected to lessen the impact.
So, County employees get relief from inflation, using money taken from the Citizens by increasing taxes. How is that fair? It is NOT. Everyone should suffer under inflation, then the idiots who vote these people into office may re-think their poor choices. Voting by “feelings” should have consequences.
The democrats on this board continue to spend and build bigger government and do their best to push the lower or fixed income residents out of this county. None of them are even originally from this county. They won’t compromise on any of the republican’s motions. Prince William County is in trouble with this idiots. Let’s remember their actions at election time.
