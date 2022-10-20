A major development for Dale City is moving forward after county leaders’ approval Tuesday.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve the Quartz District mixed-use project in Dale City. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote.
The project is planned on 145 acres at the intersection of Minnieville Road and the Prince William Parkway. Current plans call for 235,000 square feet of office space, more than 100,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space, 1,015 residential units and a dedicated destination adventure park site.
The development, led by Buchanan Partners in a joint venture with the Mitchell Phelps family, will include a major road upgrade as well as Prince William’s first Whole Foods Market.
The homes will be a mix of multifamily units and townhouses at a variety of price points. The company plans to designate 90 units for affordable housing, with 30 each for people earning 60%, 80% and 100% of the area’s median income.
Prince William’s median household income is $107,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The project was first proposed in 2018 but stagnated because of necessary changes to the intersection of Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway. The county is pursuing a grade-separated interchange at the intersection, which would allow traffic to flow on Prince William Parkway while Minnieville Road would be raised over it.
Most of the speakers at a public hearing before the vote were concerned about connectivity between specific parcels and issues with some neighboring landowners.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said the project would lead to a “needed revitalization of Dale City.”
“The Quartz District is an exciting opportunity for Dale City to grow in innovative ways,” he said.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, commended the affordable housing component of the development.
“Prince William County is growing up in this area,” he said. “We’re establishing good affordable housing and workforce housing in this area of the county that needs it a lot.”
