The best option for upgrades to a senior center and library in Woodbridge is a new facility, a consultant told the Board of County Supervisors last week.
Debbie Robison of SWSG presented a master plan for the Potomac Community Library and Woodbridge Senior Center to supervisors Jan. 24.
SWSG considered renovating the facilities on their existing sites, building new ones on separate sites, leasing space for each or co-locating the facilities on a new or existing site.
The company recommended co-locating the two facilities at a new site, which would cost $34.9 million.
Robison said the senior center is the smallest in the region but has a relatively high attendance of about 200 people each day. Concerns are that the parking is insufficient, kitchen spaces are too small and more storage space is needed.
The senior center can’t expand much because it is surrounded by floodplains, Robison said.
“Obviously that needs a new site,” said Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin. “Anyone who’s been there understands that the parking alone makes it insufficient to be a senior center.”
At the library, Robison said the facility needs study and meeting rooms, more parking and more storage space. She said the site has some area to expand but not enough to meet its needs.
Robison recommended a new site that would house both operations because “we heard a lot of the same activities occurring at each facility.”
Franklin is open to co-locating the facilities, but said the library is in an ideal location. She wants to consider renovations there – which would cost about $7.7 million – and a new building for the senior center, which would be about $14.9 million.
“If we were to co-locate them, I would rather it be off Route 1 or in a similar location where people who use the bus line can easily get to the facility,” she said.
The board didn’t take any action on the plan during its Jan. 24 meeting. The projects will be considered during the county’s budget process for the upcoming fiscal year.
