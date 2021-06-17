Prince William County officials are putting forward money to protect cemeteries at the Thoroughfare community in Broad Run.
The Board of Supervisors kicked off zoning changes and allocated $765,000 to survey the area during its meeting Tuesday.
Advocates for the cemeteries have been raising the alarm in the past few months as they say property owners are clearing land on or near the sites. They say the cemeteries are home to the graves of more than 200 freed slaves and Native Americans from as early as the 19th century.
In May, county staff responded to the growing controversy over the area by putting together a $3.6 million package of initiatives aimed at better identifying and studying historic cemeteries, conducting archaeological surveys of the Thoroughfare area, and doing more to tell the story of historic Black settlements in the area like the Thoroughfare and the Carver Road Settlement.
The board’s action Tuesday was the first part of funding from that package. It would allow the county to hire a limited-term employee to update its cemetery database, contract an archeological and architectural survey for the Thoroughfare and Settlement communities, develop interpretive areas and hire a full-time archaeologist to manage the survey contracts.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said it’s vital for the county to know the location of the cemeteries before more clearing occurs.
The board also initiated changes to the zoning code to preserve and protect historic and cultural resources in the area, including cemeteries, through a historic overlay district.
“This county, we dropped the ball on this big time,” said Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco. “Now we need to take this situation here and how we think outside the box.”
The Coalition to Save Historic Thoroughfare had been advocating for the preservation of two cemeteries in the area – one the resting place for members of the Washingtons’ extended family and the second with other African-Americans and Native Americans from the community. But, with the help of a county archeologist, they say a third cemetery was found on land that was apparently cleared by the neighboring Farm Brewery at Broad Run.
The brewery owners have said they were unaware of any graves at the site, which were largely unmarked, and were planting corn.
Another company, Flint Rock Builders, also owns a series of properties near the cemeteries, and some activists have raised concern about the possibility of homes being built there. Contact information for the Chester-based LLC was not available.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said the county is wrapping its head around a myriad of issues surrounding the cemeteries. He said allocating funding was a “good step forward” and won’t be the board’s final action.
“This board has been 100% unified on doing what we can to protect the Thoroughfare community,” he added.
Last week, advocates said a property owner cleared another section of land in the area. County officials said they had no authority to stop the digging because it was outside the known boundaries of the cemeteries and was done over less than 10,000 square feet. Earlier this year, the brewery was cited for unpermitted clearings within the known boundaries of a cemetery.
Activists have called for a moratorium on any land disturbance in the area, but County Attorney Michelle Robl said the board doesn’t have the authority to take such action. She said county code allows for the preservation of cemeteries during the site plan approval process for developments.
Robl said for the county to impose a moratorium would require action from the General Assembly.
In a public hearing before the vote, several speakers urged the board to take quick and decisive action to protect the cemetery.
“Do not sit in a place of indifference to the struggle in our community,” said Frank Washington, who has ancestors buried at the site.
Sheila Hansen, a descendant of Shawnee Native Americans, said the land owners should be punished. “There must be accountability for these land owners. … It’s desecration of our holy sites."
InsideNoVa Staff Writer Jared Foretek contributed to this article.
