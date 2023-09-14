The Prince William County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously gave the green light for development of both a Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts near Manassas.
The Dunkin Donuts with a drive-thru will be located 8120 Sudley Road at the intersection of Crestwood Drive. The 0.5 acre lot where the restaurant will be located is owned by Vigario Land 8120, LLC.
The Starbucks with a drive-thru will be located 7401 Sudley Road near where Friday's currently sits. The 1.5 acre lot, located immediately northwest of the Williamson Boulevard intersection, is owned by Sudley Restaurant Holdings LLC.
Thriving counties have more Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts per square mile than struggling ones.
You can measure a County's success by the franchises that chose to invest there.
