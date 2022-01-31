The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will soon review and discuss the report from its Racial and Social Justice Commission.
The board decided at its meeting Tuesday to formally discuss the report at one of its next two meetings.
The commission, created in late 2020, was tasked with delivering a report that examines “the state of racial and social justice for people of color” in the county and making recommendations to the county government. Its initial focus was on policing, the “provision of government services” and public education.
The panel approved its report in December, broadly applauding county practices while acknowledging areas of needed growth and further study.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin tried to issue a directive for the board to formally receive the report. She also offered a directive to formally send the report to the School Board.
“That’s not in support of any particular recommendation; it’s really a formality,” she said.
Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland objected because they wanted to discuss the report before taking a vote on it.
“We need to have a thorough discussion of it and not just send it forward without the attention it deserves,” Lawson said.
The board decided to put the report on the agenda for its next meeting, but Chair Ann Wheeler noted it might be delayed because of agenda space or availability for a presentation.
Franklin then tried to offer a directive to clean up language regarding the membership of the police chief, county executive and chair of the Human Rights Commission. Candland objected, saying he felt the commission had served its purpose.
“I personally believe that this commission has satisfied what we asked them to do,” he said. “It’s been a lightning rod, and I don’t know if it’s a lightning rod we should continue to send up every month.”
Franklin echoed comments from several commissioners that they needed more time to fully delve into a variety of issues.
“I still think there’s some opportunity,” she said. “In terms of next steps we should give them direction and allow them to continue.”
At its December meeting, the commission voted on a motion to recommend the board disband it. The motion failed on a 5-6 vote.
Candland said he is open to allowing the commission to continue working, but wants more information on what topics commissioners believe needed more time and how long additional research might take.
“If there are specific areas that they don’t feel they’ve had an opportunity to work at, I am absolutely supportive of figuring out how long it takes to look at those things,” he said.
Rather than continue discussion about the commission or its report, the board decided to save the conversation for the upcoming meeting.
