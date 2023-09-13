The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday approved a substantial restructuring and renaming of county agencies in hopes of improving efficiency in government.
The restructuring, requested by County Executive Christopher Shorter, was approved 6-2 with the board's Democratic majority and one Republican, Yesli Vega of the Coles District, voting in support.
County departments have historically been organized into four quadrants, which have all been renamed. Under the new structure, the General Government division will now be Government Operations, Performance and Innovation; Community Development will now be Mobility, Economic Growth and Resiliency; Human Services will now be Health, Wellbeing and Environmental Sustainability; and Public Safety will now be Safe and Secure Community.
“This is really about making sure that we are prepared as a government to meet the demands of tomorrow,” Shorter told the supervisors.
Under the new structure, the Tourism Office was moved from the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism to the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
The change drew concern from Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye, who noted the tourism office has been nationally recognized for its work with the parks department. Shorter said the changes won’t inhibit the office’s existing relationships but will expand the function of the agency.
“The intent here really is to make sure that tourism and the tourism team is leveraged to market our entire county,” including the benefits of doing business in Prince William, Shorter said.
Other changes include The Zoning Office being moved from the Office of Planning to the Department of Development Services. Procurement Services was also moved from the Finance Department to the Office of Executive Management under the deputy county executive for government operations, performance, and innovation.
A temporary Transformation Management Office was approved for a two-year period to lead an initiative focused on measuring government efficiency and improving experience for residents, visitors, employees and those doing business with the county. The office will be led by a “chief transformation officer” who will hold office for two years and oversee a small staff.
According to Shorter, the changes will have no direct impact on the county’s finances and can be accomplished through the current budget. He said he consulted with county department leaders prior to going before the supervisors with the restructuring.
Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Gainesville Supervisor Bob Weir opposed the initiative, arguing there wasn’t enough time for the board to adequately consider what will be a large change to county government. Lawson and Vega voiced concern about their offices not being informed about the county executive’s proposed changes until very recently.
At-large board Chair Ann Wheeler, a Democrat, said she believes Shorter, a career government leader, should be trusted in his expertise to organize local agencies. “I’m perfectly comfortable with this. I think it’s [Shorter’s] decision. I’m not even sure we should vote on it.”
