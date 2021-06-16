Prince William County supervisors were admonished Tuesday for their conduct after a squabble devolved into personal attacks.
The Board of County Supervisors has been no stranger to heated disagreements over the past 18 months, and Tuesday’s argument spiraled around a proposed change to its procedures.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, introduced a resolution to revise the rules around board directives, which supervisors use to take certain actions during meetings.
Under the existing rules, if a supervisor provides a directive to county staff with no objection, it moves forward. If one supervisor objects, the directive then becomes a motion and requires being properly seconded and a vote to move forward.
Candland’s proposal would have required supervisors to bring a resolution at the board’s next meeting if their directive received an objection, rather than the board voting right away on the motion. The proposal came after many directives that have been issued late at night or without being publicly available before a meeting.
“We’ve started using the directive method to get things done,” he said. “To me, this is about transparency. This is about good government.”
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said it wasn’t necessary to change the rules, but said in the future he would bring forth any potentially contentious directives as resolutions.
Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large, didn’t support the resolution because, she said, directives primarily direct county staff to come back to the board with information at a later date.
“They actually don’t change anything in the county; they’re just seeking information,” she said.
Wheeler later said the resolution was more about Candland trying to slow progress and being upset with the outcome of votes rather than transparency.
That comment set Candland off. “I understand that you would much rather act as a queen madam chair and sit up there and just ram things through .... and just expect all of us to take it and be happy and just thank you for the opportunity to be up here,” he said. “It is extremely offensive … that you have so much disdain for people getting involved in the process.”
In a rare show of bipartisanship, Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, joined Candland and the other two Republican supervisors, Jeanine Lawson of the Brentsville District and Yesli Vega of the Coles District, in voting in favor of the resolution. The board’s other four Democrats voted against it, meaning the measure failed.
But the sour debate continued.
“The level of disrespect is just out of control. … I’m shocked at how low some of my colleagues are willing to go to express an opinion,” said Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. “We cannot continue to disrespect the chair whether you agree with her or not. We can’t continue to disrespect each other. We just can’t. The public deserves better.”
Franklin’s comments upset Lawson, who said Wheeler treats the board’s Republicans differently. She said Wheeler regularly responds condescendingly with her facial expression and comments.
“She loves to nitpick the three of us. She doesn’t show us the deference she shows the rest of you,” Lawson said. “The leadership starts and the tone can be changed by the chair.”
Wheeler said that she’s been advised to “gavel you down when you say things like that,” but chooses to let Lawson speak. She said Lawson was grandstanding.
“I try not to personally attack people and somehow you always go after me,” she said as Lawson and Candland shared a quick laugh.
Angry said supervisors need to respect each other. “All of this we just went through, I don’t think was necessary.”
Candland said Wheeler routinely makes comments that the Republicans are spreading misinformation or riling up their supporters on controversial issues.
“As soon as somebody pushes back on you, it’s about decorum,” he said. “This is the most divided board I’ve been on and it’s been very disappointing. I think it’s very disappointing the direction this board has taken over the past year and a half.”
The discussion came near the end of the afternoon session of the board’s meeting and before a closed session that was scheduled prior to the evening session, which was set for 7:30 p.m.
The first half of the board’s meeting ended at 7:23 p.m., and the evening session did not start until 8:46 p.m., which frustrated residents who came to speak at public comment and public hearings.
Before the public comment, Candland publicly apologized to Wheeler.
“I’ve been feeling bad ever since, madam chair, and I want to apologize to you and publicly apologize to you,” he said. “I don’t think everything you do is bad. If I gave that impression, I want to pull that back.”
Haymarket Town Council member Bob Weir, who planned to speak at a public hearing, said the meeting ran late because of the board’s “petty squabbles.” He said the situation was embarrassing and disappointing.
“I’ve never been as embarrassed as I am tonight by the behavior of the board as a whole. I would ask if you can’t be respectful of each other, you at least be considerate of the residents and citizens who show up,” he said. “If you’re going to continue to do this, I would request that you move your closed sessions, defer to the end, so that those of us who have lives outside of McCoart [government center] can come here, get our business done and go home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.