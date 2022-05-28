Prince William County supervisors held their first work session on a draft collective bargaining ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting. The ordinance will govern how collective bargaining will work, which employees are eligible and the scope of bargaining.
Eric Paltell of Kollman & Saucier, a consultant hired to craft the ordinance, said the draft “really balances the county’s need to maintain operational flexibility with collective bargaining.”
In September, employees in the police and fire departments submitted petitions to the Board of Supervisors signaling their intent to collectively bargain. The police and fire departments currently have associations that act on behalf of members, but they are not formal unions.
State code had previously prohibited local governments from recognizing labor unions among its employees or entering into collective bargaining contracts with them. Employees for state agencies and constitutional officers are not included in the new legislation.
The city of Alexandria and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun have established collective bargaining ordinances. The processes in those localities were started by their governing bodies rather than employee petitions.
The ordinance would prohibit constitutional offices, managerial employees, part-time/temporary/seasonal employees and “confidential employees” from participating in collective bargaining.
The confidential employees are those who work directly for the Board of Supervisors, county executive’s office, county attorney’s office, human resources, budget, payroll and any other department in which employees have authorized access to personnel files.
Overall, 4,096 employees would be eligible for collective bargaining, and 1,754 would be ineligible.
The board signed off on creating three bargaining units: one for the police department, one for fire and rescue and a third for all other general service employees.
The board provided feedback and several recommendations related to the draft.
Supervisors Kenny Boddye, D- Occoquan, and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, took issue with the proposed requirement that certification would require a vote total of more than 50% of employees in the bargaining unit rather than a majority of those who actually vote.
“It’s an undemocratic process if a bunch of people don’t vote and they’re counted as an automatic no,” Boddye said.
Boddye said employees are spread across the county, and “it would be hard for these folks to have a centralized location where they can all vote in person.”
County staff will revise the draft ordinance and bring it back to the board for another work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.