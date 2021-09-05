Prince William County officials will consider next week whether to approve a large data center near Gainesville.
During its Sept. 7 meeting, the Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a request by J.K. Land Holdings II LLC to rezone 196.28 acres across three properties from agricultural to industrial use.
The property is north of the intersection of Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads. It is behind Piney Branch Elementary School and adjacent to the site selected for the county’s 13th high school. It is zoned for agriculture.
The board also will hold hearings on corresponding amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Data Center Overlay District.
The proposal is for three land bays of data centers with a maximum building height of 75 feet. About 89 acres will remain undeveloped and 40% of the property will be open space.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the proposal first in June and again in July after an advertising error forced the county to hold a second public hearing.
The properties are owned by Edith Rameika, trustee of the E.V. Hunter Trust. The family, which buys land with the intent to sell to developers after its value increases, purchased 1,074 acres in the Gainesville area for $14 million in 1998, according to The Washington Post.
The project comes with a 100-foot landscape buffer between the property and Linton Hall Road and a nearby residential development. All loading and service areas within 200 feet of Linton Hall Road will be screened with landscaping.
The developer will contribute $2.46 million to the county to mitigate the project’s effect on water quality and fire and rescue services. The project also comes with improvements along Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads.
Commissioners were concerned about the buffer along the residential area because it included a road named Casey Lane, which would be abandoned as part of the project. Planners believed abandoning the road would effectively reduce the landscaping buffer to nearby residences.
Since the Planning Commission meeting, the company has been working with county staff to ensure an adequate buffer on Casey Lane and eliminating other potential uses under the proposed zoning.
A county staff report indicates that a possible unmarked cemetery is on the property. As part of the project, the developer will conduct an archaeological study and mark off the cemetery area. The company will allow Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson to review any disturbances to the area.
Marian Harders, a land-use planner with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, has said J.K. Holdings doesn’t have a “final end user yet.”
However, the property is likely linked to Amsterdam-based data center developer Yondr Group, which has announced it acquired 270 acres in Loudoun and Prince William counties. The company announced that it would be investing $2 billion in projects in the U.S., Canada and Latin America and would be working with J.K. Land Holdings LLC to coordinate the purchase.
The Washington Business Journal, which reported the Prince William site was near Gainesville, said Yondr has primarily focused its business in Europe and this is its first foray into the U.S.
The company has said it wants to have its first capacity available in 2022.
