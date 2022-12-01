The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise.
At the board’s Nov. 22 meeting, Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions.
Local governing bodies can change their compensation, but the changes can apply only to those elected at the next general election. Candland said the directive was issued to allow the board to consider supervisors’ pay as part of the fiscal 2024 budget and because the entire board is up for election in November.
“It would be a good idea to have that information and see if this board wants to take any action so it can be incorporated in the budget moving forward,” Candland said.
The chair of the Board of County Supervisors is paid $49,452 per year, and each district supervisor receives $43,422. District representatives have an average of 68,885 constituents.
The board last considered a pay increase in 2015, with a proposal to raise the chair’s salary to $58,032 and supervisors’ pay to $53,795. The proposal never came to a vote because it did not have enough support to pass. Candland and current Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, were among the supervisors who opposed the measure at the time.
Compensation for other Northern Virginia elected leaders varies widely, and officials in other localities represent different numbers of constituents.
Loudoun County supervisors make $66,826, with the vice chair making $73,363 and the at-large chair paid $81,100. The eight supervisors representing a magisterial district each represent about 53,449 people.
Loudoun voted in 2019 to raise supervisors’ pay to the current levels from $50,000 for the chair, $45,320 for the vice chair and $41,200 for supervisors.
Fairfax County district supervisors make $95,000 each, with the at-large chair paid $100,000 a year. Each district representative has an average of 127,812 constituents.
Arlington County Board members are elected at large for a county of 232,965 residents. Starting in July, the board chair’s salary was set at $83,413, up from $63,413, and all other board members were to be paid $77,648, up from $57,648.
Alexandria City Council is also elected at large for a city of 154,706 residents. Council members’ salaries rose in 2018 to $37,500, from $27,500, and the mayor’s pay rose to $41,600 from $30,500.
New fire station
In other business Nov. 22, the board approved a roughly $1.2 million contract to Washington, D.C.-based BKV Group Inc. for design and construction administration of a new fire and rescue station.
Supervisors have previously earmarked $15.9 million for the project.
The station will house a pumper, advanced life support ambulance and two to three apparatus bays. It will also include sleeping quarters, a training room and offices.
The station will be constructed at 15825 Spriggs Road near Prince William Forest Park.
Homeless services
The board also approved a $1.4 million contract to Reston-based Architecture Inc. for design and construction administration of a new homeless services navigation center.
The facility will be constructed at 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge. The existing facility on the property will be demolished. The county has estimated the project will cost $21 million.
The 30,000-square-foot facility will provide overnight, temporary, emergency sheltering and wraparound services for up to 50 adults. It will also provide services to help people find permanent housing.
