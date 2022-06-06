Prince William County will hold a work session on water quality this week in response to concerns about the proposed PW Digital Gateway, but the planned presentation only twice mentions data centers.
The work session, focusing on the county's water quality and supply, will be held during the Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting.
The work session was called in April at the behest of Supervisor Jeanine Lawson in response to a March letter from the Fairfax County Water Authority.
The agency urged the county to conduct a comprehensive study of the potential impacts on water quality in the Occoquan Reservoir from the digital gateway, Comprehensive Plan update and potential expansion of the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District.
The county is conducting a review of the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District and its possible expansion. The district is roughly 10,000 acres designated in 2016 to support data center development by reducing regulatory hurdles.
The Board of Supervisors voted last year to study areas to expand the district along high-transmission power lines. A consultant is examining potential areas to expand the district but will also consider necessary changes to construction standards, the Comprehensive Plan and the zoning ordinance, along with any other effects from data centers.
The agency also raised concerns about the PW Digital Gateway, a proposal submitted last summer by landowners along Pageland Lane to change the land designation of their properties in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning. The request on 2,100 acres could pave the way for 27.6 million square feet of data centers, nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
On top of those two initiatives, the county is updating its Comprehensive Plan and has proposed easing some of the decades-old policies restricting development in rural areas.
The March 21 letter from Fairfax says that the initiatives could have a potential impact on the Occoquan Reservoir, which the agency said supplies drinking water for 800,000 people in Northern Virginia.
The work session includes presentations from Fairfax Water, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Northern Virginia Regional Commission and the Virginia Tech/Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Lab.
However, despite data centers being behind the planned work session, the term only appears twice in all of the presentations.
Those references are from Fairfax Water, with one being a description of an image.
The only other reference says the agency’s salt management measures are meant to “Reduce salts from commercial and industrial activities such as cooling blowdown by encouraging the use of aircooling of data centers or the adoption of other site specific measures to reduce sodium and bromide.”
The Board of Supervisors meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
(1) comment
On June 7th, the Board of County Supervisors will hold a work session on water quality, and specifically how the quality of drinking water from the Occoquan reservoir may be threatened by the Prince William Digital Gateway.
The work session was agreed to at the April 5th Board of County Supervisors meeting only after Chair Ann Wheeler objected to a proposal from Supervisor Jeanine Lawson to conduct a water study called for by Fairfax Water, which supplies drinking water to the eastern districts of the County. The work session was a consolation prize.
Besides Fairfax Water, similar concerns have been raised by the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Sierra Club, the Fairfax County Planning Department and Prince William County’s own Watershed Management Branch. On May 4th, the National Parks Conservation Association issued an analysis revealing the extensive negative impacts this proposal could have on waterways and national parks in Prince William County.
The County is already on record acknowledging salinity issues in the Occoquan reservoir. Director of Public Works Thomas Smith, in his memo of November 22, 2021, wrote: “The current pollutants of concern like increasing salinity will require additional studies to determine how best to address the issue and they will need to be addressed at a regional level”.
Developers hate water studies since they can impede reckless plundering. Hopefully the upcoming work session will result in prudent decision making, but don’t be surprised by alternative "experts" who will tell us that caution is unnecessary as developers promise to fix everything later. Those are the same folks craving unfettered access for unconstrained profit.
A thorough study of potential impacts is clearly warranted before recklessly forging ahead with any project of this magnitude.
