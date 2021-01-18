The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is expected to decide the fate Tuesday of a controversial 99-home development that would build on roughly 146 acres of semi-rural land, a part of what’s known as the county’s “rural crescent.”
The board is expected to vote at its regular meeting on a rezoning application needed for what developers have dubbed the Preserve at Long Branch, which would be built between Bristow Road and Route 234. But the three Republican supervisors and one Democrat, Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye, have previously said that they will vote against it.
The county’s planning commission voted in July to recommend denial for the project, citing concerns that the largely agriculturally-zoned land should be preserved. A vocal group of advocates for slower growth within the county has opposed the project since it was first proposed by developer Mark Granville-Smith.
Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega, who has frequently joined the board’s two other Republican in opposing large-scale developments, said in a newsletter that the proposal was in conflict with the county’s objectives for the rural crescent.
“Our residents who live in the Rural Crescent value and treasure it for the open space and slower paced life it provides (in addition to the obvious environmental benefits). Non-residents value it because it prevents us from having even worse traffic, overcrowded schools and strained public safety services,” Vega wrote. “Every tax dollar spent as a result of chipping away at the rural area is a dollar we don’t spend in our developed areas and the surrounding schools, roads, and public safety services in those neighborhoods.”
Currently, land in the designated rural area is limited to one home per 10 acres, or roughly 34 homes across the 340 rural acres. Granville-Smith’s proposal would remove about 167 of those acres, though his project would also give the county roughly 170 acres for parkland and trails. The county’s planning department estimated that a previous iteration of the proposal, which included 118 homes, would create up to 1,200 vehicle trips daily.
The proposal also requires a comprehensive plan amendment, which the planning commission recommended rejecting by a 6-1 vote as well.
“Opposition concerns expressed included the increase in commuter traffic on Dumfries Road, the increase of vehicle traffic to gain access to the proposed park area, the potential for through traffic between Classic Springs Road and Classic Lakes Way, the potential impact to the water table and existing wells in nearby residential areas, the potential impact to the local school population and the impact on the local wildlife population,” the staff review of the current proposal reads, characterizing public comments on the proposal.
But there was some support at the planning commission’s public hearing. Resident Jim Hollis, who had been a part of the Prince William County Trails and Blueways Council, said he supported the project based on the park land and trails it would create, as well as a section of the Occoquan River that would be dedicated for public use.
“Water access is precious,” he said.
