Prince William teacher describes family's months long battle with COVID-19

Colgan High School teacher Catherine Burke Smart says COVID-19 stole a quarter of a year from her and her family.
As the remote school year was ending in June and the family began looking forward to summer and time to relax, Smart’s 19-year-old son went on a beach trip to South Carolina with friends.
He came home, sat in the living room with his mom, dad and brother for a few minutes, and said he felt a bit run down.
A few days later, a COVID-19 test came back positive. Just in case, Smart had already quarantined her son in their Lake Ridge home, but it was too late.
Her other son, 17, a student at Woodbridge High School, then came down with what seemed to be a violent stomach bug. Her husband, 50, was consumed by debilitating body aches and chills. Smart, who just turned 50, began suffering a headache so intense she couldn’t function. Only the Smarts’ college-age son, the first with the virus, escaped with mild symptoms.
Smart’s younger son went through a “meat-grinder” of non-stop vomiting and gastrointestinal pain, landing him trips to Fort Belvoir Community Hospital more than once, his mother said. He couldn’t eat and often couldn’t get out of bed. When he did, he doubled over in pain.
He spent his 17th birthday on the floor of the bathroom because he vomited so much “he didn’t want to not make it in time,” Smart said. The 6-foot-3 previously healthy athlete spent days on blankets on the bathroom floor after he first was diagnosed.
Smart herself ended up at the Fort Belvoir hospital after becoming dehydrated and dizzy due to the headaches, which were so painful she would bury her head in the sofa cushions or curl up on the family dog’s bed to try to sleep the pain away.
Her husband, a military officer who works at the Pentagon, suffered muscle aches, body-wracking chills and debilitating fatigue, missing a month of work in all.
The family carried a “corona bucket” around the house as they battled the virus. It contained cough drops, masks, hand sanitizer, zinc tablets, a contactless thermometer and a pulse oximeter.
“We checked our blood oxygen rates at least three times a day for a month,” Smart said. “That bucket followed us around to whatever room we were in.”
She still hasn’t put the bucket away, superstitious that the coronavirus might return to haunt her family again.
For all of them, the symptoms would come and go, or old symptoms would vanish and new ones would appear. And it seemed like it would never end.
The virus, Smart said, seemed to find the symptoms that would make each person feel the worst, and go for those weak spots.
Her younger son suffered the most, with multiple doctors’ trips and four different medications to combat symptoms. He continued to take those medications until the end of September and remains under the care of two doctors for residual effects of the virus.
“It was terrifying and grueling and disrupted our entire personal and professional lives for three months,” Smart said.
Another worry for Smart is what effect COVID-19 might have on the family’s future health, especially her younger son’s. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen at the other end, if that young healthy person is going to be young and healthy again.”
Until a few weeks ago, Smart’s son couldn’t have gone back to school. He’s well enough now, but he won’t be returning to in-person instruction any time soon. He’s too worried about relapsing, or catching COVID-19 again, and decided to stay virtual through at least the end of the year.
Smart, who teaches German, knows she will eventually have to go back to in-person instruction. She doesn’t believe she qualifies to remain a remote-only teacher. But she’s terrified.
“I don’t want to put myself at risk. I don’t want to put my family at risk. I don’t want to put your kids at risk,” she said. “I love my students and I miss them terribly. And I care enough about them to not want them to go through what my son did, and is still going through, because of COVID.”
Despite three months of sickness and fear, Smart says she’s grateful.
“We were lucky. We are generally healthy people. We have health care, we never had to worry whether we could go get a test or see a doctor,” she said. “We’re really, really lucky people.”
