Prince William County is searching for a new tourism leader while starting to bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tourism Director Ann Marie Maher’s last day with the county was Wednesday. Maher had held the position since 2010, when she became director of the Prince William and Manassas Convention and Visitors Bureau (a nonprofit that was commonly known as Discover Prince William and Manassas). In 2017, the Board of County Supervisors voted to absorb the bureau into the county’s government, ending an 18-year partnership with Manassas on tourism efforts.
“We are grateful for Ann Marie’s numerous contributions to the county, which will be felt for years to come,” said Seth Hendler-Voss, the county’s director of parks, recreation and tourism.
The county’s tourism director oversees branding, advertising, public relations and visitor services.
Prince William County’s biggest tourism attractions typically include Manassas National Battlefield Park, Jiffy Lube Live and the waterfront along the Potomac and Occoquan rivers.
Like the rest of the world, the county took large revenue hits in 2020 from the pandemic. Revenue from retail, restaurants and attractions was virtually nonexistent other than carryout and delivery and donations to local businesses.
At the height of shutdowns in April 2020, occupancy rates at the county’s more than 4,700 hotel rooms were at a “historic low” of 33.9%. Occupancy rates have recovered, but are still not at pre-pandemic levels.
To combat the pandemic’s effects, the county provided small-business grants and is planning more through federal stimulus funding.
Dan Cook has been appointed acting tourism director while the county conducts a national search. Hendler-Voss said the search is expected to wrap up early next year.
Maher is the third high-ranking county official to depart or announce their retirement in recent months.
Planning Director Parag Agrawal abruptly resigned in October after less than a year on the job. County Executive Chris Martino, who has been county executive since 2016, is retiring Dec. 31. He has been with the county for 26 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.