The Prince William Chamber of Commerce will host its 36th annual Valor Awards in person for the first time since 2019 on Thursday, March 31.
The event will be from 2 to 4:30pm at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The event recognizes the heroism and bravery of the men and women in uniform who go above and beyond the call of duty in service to the Prince William region.
The stories of the events that unfolded leading to their nominations will be read by co-masters of ceremonies Juliana Valencia, general assignment reporter for News4 and contributor to Telemundo 44, and Jummy Olabanji, co-anchor of NBC News4 Today.
Award recipients will receive a commemorative booklet and plaque to recognize their service.
This event is free and open to the public.
Sponsors for the event include Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Youth For Tomorrow, Northern Virginia Technology Council, Zeiders Enterprises Inc. and Dominion Energy.
“Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is honored to again sponsor the Prince William Chamber Valor Awards,” said Kathie Johnson, president of Sentara. “This annual tradition provides us, together with our community, the opportunity to recognize and honor the men and women who serve on the front line to keep our communities safe. We extend our gratitude to all first responders and support teams.”
