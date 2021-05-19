Prince William County residents are urged to express their thoughts on education, policing and government services at this week’s Racial and Social Justice Commission meeting.
The commission is seeking community input for Thursday’s meeting.
The panel, approved by the Board of Supervisors in October, is tasked with delivering a report that examines “the state of racial and social justice for people of color” in the county and making recommendations to the county government. Its initial focus is on policing, the “provision of government services” and public education.
The commission has created committees for each of the three target areas and the committees are in their second round of meetings.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the James J. McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
