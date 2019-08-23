The Virginia Department of Transportation will reopen Princedale Drive and the eastern sidewalk on Saturday, Aug. 24, after structure and bridge crews completed a stormwater pipe replacement.

The western sidewalk will remain closed while crews complete final work on the headwall.

After several inches of rain fell in a short period of time on July 4, the force of the water conveyed from a tributary of Neabsco Creek pushed the existing pipe into in the stream, causing the asphalt above it to fail.

A red minivan was sucked into the hole, but no one was injured.

VDOT crews replaced the 84-inch diameter galvanized metal pipe with two 130-foot long runs of 60-inch diameter concrete pipe. Before that, crews also performed work to relieve water pressure within the creek, and stabilized utility pipes.

Drivers are asked to be aware of crews still in the work zone.