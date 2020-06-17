Men's professional tennis will return after a five-month shutdown at the Citi Open in Washington from Aug. 13-21, officials announced Wednesday.
The tournament is part of the ATP tour, an international men's tennis circuit.
“We are thrilled that pro tennis will resume in Washington, DC at the 2020 Citi Open.” said tournament chairman Mark Ein.
The current plan is for the Citi Open to host this year’s tournament without fans in attendance, but officials say they hope that as the region continues its phased reopening and conditions improve, they may be granted permission to allow limited fans onsite.
“Our team has completed an exhaustive effort to explore, design, and refine the health and safety protocols necessary to host the event," Ein said. "After this extensive collaboration with a full range of our stakeholders, it is an extraordinary and unexpected honor to host the comeback of our great sport right here in our backyard.”
The Citi Open will be the ATP Tour’s first sanctioned event since February and will mark the end to the longest hiatus in tennis' Open era. Conversations with the WTA Tour, a women's circuit, about returning in Washington the same week this summer are ongoing, officials said.
Founded in 1969, the Citi Open is the fourth longest-running pro tournament in the country. This summer marks the 52nd consecutive year the Citi Open will be played in its original home of Rock Creek Park.
“This has been a very tough year for so many people in our community and our nation, and we hope the return of a great Washington summer tradition will give people something to look forward to,” Ein said. “Building on the event’s long charitable history, we are planning to use the tournament to help some of those people most impacted and shine a light on some of our many local heroes.”
The tournament is working closely with local officials on a health and safety plan to secure all the necessary permits and approvals for the event.
If a limited number of fans are allowed at this year’s event, the significant number of series ticketholders who have already paid deposits will have top priority, followed by those who pay deposits before any ticket allocation. Officials said it is not anticipated that tickets would be available beyond that.
The event will be televised on the Tennis Channel.
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios captured the 2019 Citi Open, which featured eight current or former Top-10 players in the ATP field.
