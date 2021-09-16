A funeral procession for fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss will pass through Northern Virginia today en route to Arlington National Cemetery.
The procession began in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee and is expected to reach the D.C. area mid-afternoon.
Knauss, 23, was one of 13 service members killed in an Aug. 26 attack at the airport in Kabul. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Fairfax County police say the procession is expected to reach Interstate 66 at the county line around 3 p.m. after traveling from Interstate 81 to I-66 east then Interstate 495 south.
A police motorcade will escort the hearse with two helicopters above, Fairfax police said.
Anyone who wishes to show their respect is asked to be present on the overpasses along the route, police said.
