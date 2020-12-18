In addition to our annual list of home-built holiday lights displays, here are details on a few professional light shows around the region, courtesy of the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority.
Bull Run Regional Park, 7700 Bull Run Drive, Centreville
Through Jan. 10
In the span of 2.5 miles, you’ll witness the brilliance of 40,000 lights set to music, featuring festive holiday scenes, including a giant whimsical Santa blowing gusts of air, the illusion of jumping deer, and a pirate trying to escape an alligator, among others.
Tickets: bullrunfestivaloflights.com
Entrance fees: $25 - $50 per car; discounts available online.
Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, Vienna
Through Jan. 3
This is the ninth year of this gorgeous, half-mile walking light display featuring fountains of lights, small wire light displays designed by local artists, a garden of light, and the Korean Bell garden, among others. The snack shop sells hot cocoa and treats. Social distancing, mask-wearing requirements, and increased sanitation measures are in effect.
For tickets: winterwalkoflights.com
Entrance fees: up to $18 per person; discounts available online.
The Winter Village at Cameron Run, Alexandria
Through Jan. 3
Now in its second year, the Ice and Lights attraction transforms Cameron Run’s water park into a dazzling display of walk-through Christmas lights with an option for ice skating. Be sure to stop by the colorful tunnel arch and the interactive orb field and sing-to-me tree. There are many opportunities to take photos throughout this attraction.
For tickets: cameroniceandlights.com
Entrance fees: Admission to the village only: $8.16 per person. 1-hour ice skating add-on: $12.52 per person.
