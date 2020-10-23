Old Glory DC, greater Washington’s professional rugby team, will play its home games at Segra Field in Leesburg in 2021.
The team said that Segra Field, also the home of the Loudoun United soccer team, will offer its fans the best possible presentation of the sport of rugby, from the properly dimensioned, top-quality turf field, to clear sight-lines, comfortable seating, and festival-like match day experience , with tailgating, a beer garden, and kids’ play zone.
“As we introduce new fans in our area to rugby, it is so important that we present the game in its pure form and in a truly professional venue that allows for our family-friendly, fan-first match day style,” said Old Glory Chairman Chris Dunlavey. “Segra Field is simply beautiful. Our players and coaches are already in love with the field and support facilities, and it is only a matter of time until our supporters feel the same way about the venue and its surroundings.”
Old Glory, entering its third season, played its 2019 exhibition season and its 2020 inaugural Major League Rugby season at Catholic University’s Cardinal Stadium in Washington. The 2021 season of Major League Rugby will begin March 20.
Head Coach Andrew Douglas notes that the move to Segra Field will not only elevate the fan experience, but also will enhance the game play itself.
“It is a beautiful turf pitch, and having 5,000 fans right alongside the touchline will create a great atmosphere," Douglas said. "To have a pitch that allows us to play a wide, expansive game is exciting for players and fans and not having football markings on the field will make it easier for everyone to follow play."
The move to the Loudoun stadium establishes a working relationship between Old Glory DC and D.C. United, the parent club of Loudoun United, which plays in the United Soccer League. Loudoun United began playing at Segra Field last year.
Old Glory will hold an open house for fans at Segra Field on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Major League Rugby is a North American league that includes teams in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Toronto, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Austin, Seattle, Los Angeles and Dallas.
The Old Glory team was founded by life-long Washington area residents, business leaders, and rugby players Dunlavey and Paul Sheehy. In 2019, the Scottish Rugby Union joined the partnership, committing financial investment and operational support to the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.