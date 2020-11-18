A gun-show promoter has filed a lawsuit in Fairfax County Circuit Court seeking an exemption to state COVID-19 gathering restrictions for a large gun show this weekend at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly.
The "Nation's Gun Show," held by Showmasters Inc., is set to open Friday and continue through Sunday at the expo center. In its lawsuit, Showmasters argues it should be considered a brick and mortar business, for which there are no capacity limits enforced. The show is instead being considered an entertainment and amusement business, which limits crowd size to 25 people. In year's past the gun show has attracted up to 23,000 attendees, court documents state.
The show's organizers say they stand to lose between $600-700,000 in gross sales if they must cancel the event.
They also argue that the gun show is the largest event held at the Dulles Expo Center and was handled successfully under less restrictive Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions this August with more than 12,500 attending.
In his reply brief, Attorney General Mark Herring said the gun show has the potential to become a "super spreader" event and argues that the "plaintiff's filings betray a callous disregard for the public-health consequences.”
Because the event is scheduled for this weekend, a hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in front of Judge Brett A. Kassabian.
