Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center.
The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request.
Amazon wants to build about 1.1 million square feet across four buildings. Each building would be two stories, 74 feet tall and 265,512 square feet.
County staff have recommended denial of the project, which would sit on 77 acres next to Manassas Mall, near the intersection of Godwin Drive and Sudley Road.
Amazon’s applications, submitted in May 2021, are asking to amend the county’s Comprehensive Plan to designate the property for data centers. The company also wants to rezone 77.013 acres from agriculture use and 0.903 acre from business use to planned business district.
Amazon is seeking a special-use permit to construct a data center outside of the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district. The district, which is 10,000 acres designated in 2016 to support the industry by reducing regulatory hurdles, is being studied by a consultant for possible expansion.
The boundary of the overlay district is across the street on the other side of Ashton Avenue.
Amazon is under contract to buy the undeveloped land, valued at $6.35 million, from the estate of Lewis Percival Ashby Jr. Claude Compton and Bankhead Thornton Davies are executors of the estate.
County staff opposed the project primarily because they say it’s not compatible with neighboring residential and commercial properties.
The staff report says the application:
Does not provide “reasonable assurances” of noise mitigation
Doesn’t take into account rooftop mechanical equipment when calculating the proposed building height
Doesn’t adequately screen the planned substation from the shopping mall
Doesn’t indicate which direction new powerlines will take since no existing ones cross the property
While not unprecedented, county staff’s opposition to the project is unusual.
Since April 2021, at least 13 data center proposals have been submitted to the county that require approval from the Board of County Supervisors.
Those projects represent roughly 33.03 million square feet of data centers, more than all operating in Loudoun County, on 2,669 acres. This total does not include two projects that did not indicate a square footage or any developments planned on land already zoned for data centers.
County staff have broadly supported all of the projects since April 2021, proposing certain tweaks around specific regulations.
Since 2002, the industry has constructed 5.3 million square feet in Prince William County, according to a recent county-commissioned report. But the 13 projects presented to the county since April 2021 show that it’s only a matter of time before Prince William is officially crowned king of the global data center market, usurping Loudoun. Loudoun has 26 million square feet of existing data centers and another 4 million in development.
(1) comment
It's time to breakup these government run megacorps. When one party uses a megacorp to silence the population, farm votes, push policy, it is basically a part of the state and subject to the 1st amendment. Libtards on here were praising Twitter as a private entity that could do whatever, but we now know the truth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.