The Manassas city manager is proposing to reduce the city’s real estate tax rate by more than 3 cents per $100 in assessed value in a budget presented to City Council on Monday night.
City Manager Patrick Pate said that even with a tax rate cut, the $271 million budget would grow the city’s general fund by more than $4 million and allocate roughly $1.5 million more to schools than the school division anticipated in its proposed budget.
With real estate assessments in the city climbing, the lower rate would still net the city nearly 2% more in property tax revenues compared with fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30. Total assessed value has grown from $5.4 billion to $5.7 billion over the past year.
Pate’s proposal would drop the rate from $1.46 per $100 to $1.426, but he proposed a similar rate cut last year that the council ultimately cut in half. Pate had originally suggested a rate of $1.44, which would have been 4 cents lower than the $1.48 rate at the time. Citing uncertainty about future revenues with the COVID-19 pandemic just starting to close businesses and schools in the United States, the council split the difference and adopted the $1.46 rate.
Only one council member publicly reacted to Pate’s preliminary presentation at Monday’s council meeting, with Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky saying “this proposed tax rate does concern me” because it would be too low.
Manassas has been spared the revenue decreases seen in other places, and more money for states and localities is included in the new stimulus package that President Joe Biden is expected to sign this week. Pate said that whatever amount Manassas receives is not included in his proposed budget.
Pate’s presentation to the public and council Monday didn’t include specific revenue forecasts for the current fiscal year, but at the end of 2020, city staff was projecting a surplus of about $2 million. An expected $660,000 shortfall in meals tax revenue was expected to be offset by gains in the sales tax and increased business license revenues due to one-time licenses obtained by contractors involved in the $3 billion Micron plant expansion.
“We can … recognize the impacts that our prior financial decisions had on allowing the city to work through this pandemic without major local government service impacts to our community,” Pate told the council in prepared remarks. “We are still facing several significant unknowns. … Real estate, personal property and sales tax collections are currently trending well, while meals tax, development fees and usage fees are showing declines.”
In addition to restoring $1 million that was withheld from the school division last year over COVID-related budget fears, Pate’s proposal would also include just over $6 million for school debt service that would be used to fund the replacement of Jennie Dean Elementary School, the oldest building in the school system.
The School Board recently approved a capital improvement plan that called for $63 million to fund the replacement in 2026. But members of the council and board said that there would need to be money set aside in advance for the replacement plan to work. The proposed budget would begin that process, decreasing the need to issue bonds or increase taxes down the road.
Under the city manager’s proposal, residents would see a small increase in stormwater management fees “to deal with the increasing costs of meeting federal and state stormwater requirements and maintaining stormwater facilities,” according to Pate. Those increases would average to an additional $2.70 monthly for a typical single-family residence.
The proposed budget would also fund six new positions; three full-time firefighters, a new administrative assistant and 2½ positions in the city’s social services department to “address the mandates and increased demands for service.”
“City staff is committed to providing the community with high quality services and programs that meet the needs of our residents,” Pate said. “We have witnessed the importance of being prepared for the inevitable economic cycles that will shape our future, and this budget continues to meet the goal of having a sustainable financial plan supporting vital community services.”
The council will need to set an advertised real estate tax rate, which it can’t exceed, by March 17, but the final budget won’t be adopted until April, following a number of public hearings and work sessions, including one between the council and the School Board.
