Prince William County is getting close to a location for a homeless services center on its western end, but the top contender is in hot water.
County officials held a public input session Wednesday about the potential purchase of 7300 New Market Court outside Manassas for a homeless navigation center.
About 150 people showed up to the meeting, with 21 opposing the location and 10 speaking in favor of it.
Social Services Director Courtney Tierney said the Board of County Supervisors directed county staff in June 2020 to search for a location to provide homeless services on the west end.
The county has a budget of $10.5 million to buy and renovate an existing structure for the facility. The county must purchase and renovate an existing structure, rather than building or leasing one, because $5 million of the funding comes from federal grants with certain strings attached.
About $2.2 million is from the second round of federal stimulus money and $2.8 million is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.
The stimulus money requires at least 20% be used by September, while the block grant must be spent within five years.
The county’s budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1, also includes $2 million for engineering toward a $21 million homeless facility on the eastern end.
The county looked at 15 properties for the western facility, but because of the funding limitations several were disqualified, Tierney said. She said others weren’t close enough to public transit or had inadequate water service.
Tierney said the proposed site has been vacant for seven years, although several attendees disputed that assertion. She said it also has the ability to offer showers and would serve an estimated 15 to 20 people a day.
Speakers opposed to the proposal were concerned that the facility would bring in people who would present a danger to children, particularly young girls, who attend classes at Stage Door Dance Studio and GMS Gymnastics across the parking lot from the building.
Mike Colgan of Stage Door Dance Studio said the business already has problems with men watching its students from outside or entering the building disruptively.
“We just feel this really puts our children at risk and our business at risk,” Colgan said.
Opponents, who said they support homeless services, just not the location, were also worried that people who use the center would loiter in the area when it’s closed.
“We’re not saying they’re all bad,” Julie Colgan, director and founder of Stage Door Dance Studio, said of people who are homeless. “We’re just saying this is not the location.”
Proponents said people who are homeless should not be demonized and overwhelmingly don’t cause issues.
“That might be a veteran that you’re talking to. That might be someone who just got thrown out,” said Jay Sharpe of Manassas Hope For The Homeless. “They’re just stuck in the mud. … I can guarantee you a lot of homeless people are not going to hang around.”
At the end of the meeting, County Executive Chris Martino said officials “need to go back to the drawing board here” and come up with several proposals to present to the Board of Supervisors.
“We’ve got some work to do,” Martino added.
