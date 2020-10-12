Prince William County school officials have tentatively added Jewish, Hindu and Muslim holidays to the 2021-22 school calendar, and they're asking for parent input.
School staff has developed two calendar options. One follows the calendar originally approved for 2020-21, and the other incorporates additional holidays that reflect the diversity of the community, school officials said in a news release.
The school calendar traditionally includes a winter break over Christmas and New Year's Day and a spring break near Easter. Other holidays off on the calendar include Labor Day, Veterans Day, Election Day, Thanksgiving break, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Inauguration Day, Washington's Birthday/President's Day and Memorial Day.
The newly-developed calendar would add the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah; the Jewish holy day Yom Kippur; Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, and the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr.
The state requires 180 school days per school year and adding the new holidays means instructional time must be made up somewhere else in the calendar. To account for those days, school officials propose removing days from winter break, as well as the Monday after spring break. Under both calendars, the school year would begin Aug. 16 and end June 10.
The school board will discuss and approve a 2021-22 calendar this month, and results of a parent poll will be provided to board members.
You can find the poll at pwcs.edu.
