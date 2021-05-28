Supporters of collective bargaining for Prince William County employees say it will give employees a seat at the table to improve their working conditions, while opponents say it adds an unnecessary level of bureaucracy to government.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, held a virtual roundtable discussion about collective bargaining in Prince William on Wednesday evening.
Under a new law that became effective May 1, Virginia municipalities can, but are not required to, enter into collective bargaining agreements with employees.
State code previously prohibited local governments from recognizing labor unions among its employees or entering into collective bargaining contracts with them. Employees for state agencies and constitutional officers are not included in the new legislation.
Prince William’s police and fire departments have associations that act on behalf of members, but they are not formal unions. The county currently uses an informal process of meeting with employee groups to review issues and potential changes to benefits during the budget cycle.
Vega was joined by Joe Mirabile, a county firefighter and secretary/treasurer of the local firefighters association, and Vinnie Vernuccio of the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy.
Mirabile and Vernuccio answered several questions about collective bargaining and made the case for and against it.
Mirabile said for collective bargaining to work effectively, the county will have to carefully craft an ordinance to determine what issues are subject to negotiation. He said the process would make Prince William more competitive with other localities in Northern Virginia.
“If our employees are taken care of … they provide a better service,” he said.
Vernuccio argued that collective bargaining would cost too much and the county’s current process works. He said it would cost the county $2 million to set up a collective bargaining system.
“[Under collective bargaining] you now have a union coming between public employees and their employers,” he said.
Deputy County Executive Michelle Casciato has previously said it would take $2 million in operating costs to institute collective bargaining. However, in a presentation she provided Wednesday at the start of the discussion, she showed four other Northern Virginia localities that have decided to allow bargaining. The cost for those localities ranged from $325,000 for Arlington County to $967,000 for Loudoun County. Fairfax County has allocated $650,000 in the upcoming fiscal year for collective bargaining.
“I think there’s a lot of fear mongering here. I think there’s a lot of worst-case scenarios,” Mirabile said. “We can craft an ordinance that fits our area rather than fear mongering about what’s happening over in Alexandria or Arlington.”
Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors kicked off discussions about collective bargaining and plans to seek input on the process.
If localities want to allow their employees to collectively bargain, they must pass an ordinance outlining the scope and process. If no ordinance is created and a group of employees decides to unionize, the county would have 120 days to decide whether it will create an ordinance.
Five out of the eight BOCS members received union support one way or the other, so it’s a foregone conclusion that it’ll happen. Let’s make sure that the framework will work for the employees that it’s protecting, as well as the public that they serve.
