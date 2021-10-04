The school band played, the choir sang and the politicians spoke as the ceremonial ribbon was finally cut last week on the $85 million, 335,000 square-foot Gainesville High School.
The school has been open and serving students since August, but Thursday was the public unveiling for the brand new, state-of-the-art high school campus, as well as the formal dedication of two facilities for a lifelong Prince William educator, and a county police officer who was killed on duty in 2016.
Sitting on 85 acres with capacity for 2,557 students, the high school is currently serving only 9th through 11th grades, primarily alleviating crowding in Patriot, Unity Reed and Battlefield high schools nearby. The campus features a greenhouse, an outdoor amphitheater and a temperature-regulating roof planted with “hardy species of greenery,” according to the school division.
“It’s exciting. The school’s up and running, we have students in our hallways now and it’s alleviated overcrowding in some nearby schools,” Principal Neil Beech said Thursday night. “It’s been a positive start to the school year and our students enjoy being here.”
School board members, state delegates, county supervisors and others were in attendance Thursday night, talking about the collaborative years-long effort to build the school and the challenges of doing so during the pandemic. Herself a newcomer to the county, Superintendent LaTanya McDade told the assembled guests, dignitaries and families that Beech and his staff were “forging a new culture through engagement of students, teachers and families.”
Unlike many schools in the county and across the state, Gainesville High School is fully staffed for this year, according to Beech, who said the administration had to conduct over 550 interviews via Zoom. He also said the school was aggressive during the procurement phase, knowing the way global supply chains were being disrupted because of the pandemic. The school has everything it really needs at this time, he said, but is still getting orders from last year.
“We’re still receiving deliveries that were placed in December for various pieces of technology or other equipment. We’re in really good shape but the procurement, manufacturing, delivery side of things continues -- across industries -- to be a challenge,” Beech told InsideNoVa.
Thursday’s ceremonies were also a chance to honor two people, as the library and media center were named for Ashley Guindon and the student services center is named for Lillian Orlich.
Guindon was a rookie police officer with the Prince William County Police when she was shot and killed responding to a domestic call Feb. 27, 2016. On Thursday, several officers wiped away tears standing in front of a display honoring Guindon outside of the library.
“We pay tribute to Ms. Guindon and the dedication it took to go through rigorous training in pursuit of a career in law enforcement,” McDade told the crowd, with Guindon’s mother in attendance. “A former Marine reservist, Ms. Guindon followed a path in service to her country, and later to the PWC community.”
Orlich was born and raised in New York City but came to the area in 1950 to teach history at Osbourn High School, going on to help open Osbourn Park High School in 1975. Over her 67-year career as an educator and counselor, she taught the likes of former Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish II, who spoke in her honor Thursday night as Orlich watched over Zoom.
“Students would laugh and smile and cry within the walls of her windowless office since the mid-1970s,” Parrish said, “bringing to ‘Ms. O’ a myriad of challenges of high school life -- friendship drama, unstable home life, and yes, academic difficulties.”
With the county’s rapidly-growing school-aged population, the new school opens this year as the division is already laying the groundwork for its next and 14th high school in the county. In February, the school board approved the purchase of 20.8 acres in Woodbridge for the school to be named later, which is scheduled to open by 2024, and more land will need to be purchased for the campus.
“We are opening this school during some incredibly polarising times,” School Board Chair Babur Lateef said. “Although we are faced with tremendous challenges, I am more optimistic than I have ever been about our children’s future. Nelson Mandela famously said education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world. This building and these faculty will be our newest weapons in this effort to make our county and our country a source for the change in this world.”
