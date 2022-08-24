The proposed PW Digital Gateway has officially been scheduled for a public hearing.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Sept. 14 on the request to designate nearly 2,100 acres in western Prince William County for data centers.
The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers along Pageland Lane, has quickly become the most controversial and contentious local land-use proposal in decades.
Opponents and proponents have launched personal attacks against each other, and it has spawned recall efforts against Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland and Board Chair Ann Wheeler and a federal lawsuit against Candland.
Last summer, landowners along Pageland Lane submitted a request to change the land designation on about 800 acres in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning for the PW Digital Gateway.
The Board of Supervisors later expanded the request to cover 2,100 acres and, if approved, could pave the way for nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
Prince William County already appears on track to overtake Loudoun as the data center capital of the world as the industry has exploded with dozens of projects approved and more coming in on a regular basis.
The Planning Commission held a work session on the digital gateway in July, but many commissioners kept their opinions close to the chest.
Supporters of the PW Digital Gateway say it will provide a huge economic boom to the county in an area that’s no longer rural. Opponents say such large developments would decimate the character of the county’s rural area; they have raised concerns about the availability of power, effects on water quality and the potential the buildings could quickly become obsolete as technology continues to improve.
County staff released a plan for regulating the project in July, but stopped short of providing a recommendation. The draft plan calls for stricter regulations than those proposed by developers.
Although county staff used feedback from the work session to create a second draft plan, no formal staff recommendation is available as of Aug. 24.
While the digital gateway is being reviewed, the county is also weighing several policy changes that will determine the future of the industry locally.
Officials are reviewing the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district and potentially expanding it along transmission lines.
As part of the review, the county recently released a report that estimates it could run out of space to meet the industry’s demand by 2035 without land-use changes, although opponents of the digital gateway say the study was biased by county officials.
Concurrently, the county is updating its Comprehensive Plan to serve a land-use guide through 2040.
Compass Datacenters and QTS Realty Trust Inc. have filed rezoning requests for the digital gateway. Their combined projects cover 1,636 acres and 18.42 million square feet of data centers, substantially less than the 27.6 million square feet touted by the initial application.
The Sept. 14 hearing is only for the Comprehensive Plan amendment, not the two rezonings. However, if the Comprehensive Plan update is approved, it will weigh heavily in favor of the rezonings.
The public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the county administrative complex, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
