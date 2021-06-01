Dumfries Town Council will hold a public hearing tonight on a plan to increase pay 58% to 87.5% for its members.
The council is considering different levels of raises for the mayor, vice mayor and council members.
Virginia code gives localities leeway in determining pay for its local governing bodies. The town’s existing salary guidelines are $12,000 for the mayor, $9,600 for the vice-mayor and $8,400 for council members.
The proposed ordinance would increase the mayor’s salary to $19,000 annually, a 58% bump, the vice-mayor to $18,000, an 87.5% raise, and council members to $15,000, a 78.5% increase.
The changes would take effect on July 1 and cost $65,772 annually.
The council approved a motion 5-2 at its May 4 meeting to initiate an ordinance changing the salaries. Council members Shaun Peet and Cydny Neville cast the dissenting votes, but did not comment on the proposal during the meeting. The council unanimously voted at its May 18 meeting to set tonight’s public hearing.
The Town Council meets virtually at 7 p.m. and the salary discussion is the last item on the agenda. To join the meeting, visit dumfriesva.gov/news_detail_T6_R159.php.
