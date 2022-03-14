Prince William County residents will have their first chance to weigh in on the proposed budget this week.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed $1.48 billion budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.
The proposal is an increase of $127 million, or 9.4 percent, over the budget for the current fiscal year.
The spending plan also comes with a $1.15 billion six-year Capital Improvement Program, with $334.8 million earmarked for the upcoming budget year.
The top item for most county residents is how the spending plan will affect their personal finances. The county is proposing a decrease in the residential real estate tax rate from $1.115 per $100 of assessed value to $1.05.
While the rate is dropping, however, rising property values will result in an effective tax increase. The average residential tax bill would increase $233, or 4.9 percent, on a home valued at $466,739.
Budget Director David Sinclair said the rate would need to be lowered to $1 per $100 of assessed value to avoid an effective tax increase.
Supervisors reduced the real estate tax rate in the current fiscal year from $1.125 per $100 of assessed value to $1.115, but homeowners still saw an average increase of about $264.
Because the board advertised a rate of $1.05, the adopted rate can be no higher, but state code allows the board to approve a lower levy without holding a subsequent public hearing.
Homeowners would also see a small increase in the fire levy, which supports funding for local fire and rescue services. The rate would increase from 0.075 cents per $100 of assessed value to 0.08 cents, resulting in an average increase of $15.
The county also plans to adopt a new 4 percent tax on prepared meals, such as those served at restaurants, which would generate $24.5 million. Of that, $14 million would go to the school division and $10.5 million to the county’s general fund.
The business tangible computer and peripheral tax, which primarily applies to the burgeoning data center industry, would increase from $1.50 per $100 of assessed value to $1.65. The increase would boost revenues by about $11.6 million.
No other taxes are estimated to increase. The county is expecting to lose about $11 million in revenue if Virginia eliminates the sales tax on groceries, a key campaign promise of Gov. Glenn Youngkin that is working its way through the General Assembly.
The budget includes a 9.3 percent increase in school funding, or $61.1 million, for a total transfer to the system of $716.9 million. That would comprise about half of the school system’s overall budget of $1.4 billion, with the bulk of the remainder coming from state funds.
Other notable expenditures are:
1 percent across-the-board pay increase for employees and eligibility for a 3 percent performance-based pay raise.
$16 million in federal relief funds for economic recovery grants
$2.7 million to support a 24-hour crisis receiving center.
$1.7 million toward creating a local health department.
$1.1 million to add staff in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
$700,000 to establish the structure to support collective bargaining
$700,000 for a seventh Circuit Court judge, pending approval by the Virginia General Assembly
The Board of Supervisors meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
The public hearing on the budget is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
