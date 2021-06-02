A Northern Virginia family wants to rezone nearly 200 acres of agricultural land near Gainesville for data centers.
The Prince William County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a request by J.K. Land Holdings II LLC to rezone 196.28 acres across three properties from agricultural to industrial use. The hearing includes a comprehensive plan and zoning text amendment for the proposal.
The property is north of the intersection of Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads. It is behind Piney Branch Elementary School and adjacent to the site selected for the county’s 13th high school.
The land is owned by Edith Rameika, trustee of the E.V. Hunter Trust. The family, which buys land with the intent to sell to developers after its value increases, purchased 1,074 acres in the Gainesville area for $14 million in 1998, according to The Washington Post. The trust received approval last year to rezone 269 nearby acres for 551 homes.
The two largest parcels have increased in assessed value from $1.37 million in 2012 to $3.42 million this year.
The land is an island of agriculturally zoned land as all those around it are designated for industrial or residential use.
The proposal is for three land bays of data centers with a maximum allowed building height of 75 feet. About 89 acres will remain undeveloped and 40% of the property will be open space.
The project comes with a 100-foot landscape buffer and Linton Hall Road and a nearby residential development. All loading and service areas within 200 feet of Linton Hall Road will be screened with landscaping.
The developer will contribute $2.46 million to the county to mitigate the project’s effect on water quality and fire and rescue services.
The developer will make improvements along Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads. Rollins Ford will be extended through the property and the intersection with Linton Hall will be reconfigured with additional lanes and new striping.
A county staff report indicates that a possible unmarked cemetery is on the property. As part of the project, the developer will conduct an archaeological study and mark off the cemetery area.
The property is also part of the Manassas Station Operations Battlefield study area. Records indicate Union and Confederate troops moved throughout the area maneuvering for positions ahead of the first and second battles of Bull Run in 1861 and 1862.
The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.