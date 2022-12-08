Prince William County is taking the first steps to combat rising violent crime.
County officials presented an outline for a new Community Safety Initiative to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday.
“It’s not just violence we’re talking about; it’s anything that could impact our community,” said Deputy County Executive Dan Alexander.
The program seeks to address violent crime, vehicle and pedestrian safety and substance-abuse problems throughout the county.
“This presentation and this initiative couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac.
Violent crime has been a concern with several shootings this year, particularly since May.
Through Dec. 6, at least 12 people have been killed and 22 injured in shootings in the county this year. One person has been killed and eight injured in other violent attacks, such as stabbings.
“It is certainly very alarming as we are approaching a near record homicide rate,” said Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville.
Through Nov. 28, Prince William County police have also made five arrests and recovered 12 weapons, including five guns and four knives in county schools this year.
The initiative would be supported by four employees: a manager, data analyst, administrative support and a community engagement specialist. The employees would help determine where and how to target education and outreach in the county to try to prevent violence.
As part of the initiative, the county would create a 20-member community safety advisory committee of representatives from a variety of stakeholders, including public safety, the school system and community-based organizations.
The county plans to shift two existing vacancies to hire the manager and data analyst. The administrative support and community engagement specialist would be hired and included as part of the budget for fiscal 2024, which starts July 1.
Alexander said the two positions would cost about $166,000 over the next six months. Funding all four positions for a full year is estimated at $515,000.
The county plans to apply for a $500,000 Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services grant to support the program.
Lawson wanted the initiative to include more “practical” measures, such as supporting stronger families. She said an important issue is “the erosion of the family unit.”
“I think that is America’s biggest problem,” Lawson said. “And the dwindling church attendance.”
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said the initiative needs to include data from the commonwealth’s attorney’s office about reduced or amended charges and how that could increase criminal activity.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said the initiative will continue ongoing conversations with property owners and developers to make sure properties aren’t conducive to crime, such as through poor lighting or heavily screened areas.
“This is only the beginning,” she said. “We have a long way to go. It will take every facet of our community to address these concerns.”
The initiative will also focus on traffic and pedestrian safety, which has been a problem this year.
At least 10 pedestrians have been killed on county roads so far this year. Additionally, at least 11 people have been killed and 19 injured in crashes.
"It's not just violence we're talking about; it's anything that could impact our community."
– Dan Alexander, Deputy County Executive
