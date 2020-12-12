Publix Super Markets opened its first store in the D.C. region Saturday at Embrey Mill Town Center in Stafford County.
The 48,300 square-foot Publix will employ approximately 165 associates.
“We are excited to continue our growth across Virginia and bring Publix’s legendary service and quality to Stafford,” Kim Reynolds, Publix community relations manager, said in a statement. “We look forward to being active partners in this great community.”
Doug Anglin serves as store manager and has 14 years of service with Publix. He most recently served as a Publix store manager in Charleston, South Carolina.
Store highlights:
The deli has associates available to assist customers during store hours and features a full-service deli counter highlighting Boar’s Head meats and cheeses as well as traditional deli items. Custom Publix subs, fried chicken and rotisserie chicken are prepared fresh in-store. The deli also offers an international selection of olives, antipastos and hummus and more than 200 varieties of artisan cheeses from the United States and around the world.
Customers may choose from a wide variety of chef-inspired appetizers, entrees and side dishes prepared and prepackaged fresh in-store at the Chef’s Selections To Go counter. Specialties include Cedar Plank Salmon, Green Bean Almondine and a selection of pasta salads.
Other highlights of the Publix deli: gourmet soups from a daily soup bar and fresh hand-rolled sushi. Customers can use a seating area and free Wi-Fi service.
The produce department carries both organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, with a selection of exotic choices from around the world and the locally grown season’s best. The full-service floral department offers everything from the classic elegance of a dozen roses to bouquets bursting with fresh blooms to pots of lushly colored flowers. A floral specialist is available to create memorable arrangements for that special occasion.
The bakery specializes in foods created from scratch. It offers an array of cakes, cookies, pies, breads and rolls made fresh daily. Skilled decorators craft a wide variety of wedding cakes. Mini desserts, cupcakes and jumbo muffins are among the tempting bakery treats.
The wine department offers an expansive variety of premium and specialty wines from the United States and around the world, along with a large selection of champagnes and sparkling wines, and fine wines made with organic grapes.
Aprons Simple Meals is a cooking demonstration station offering customers recipes and featured products each week. Every day Meals clerks conduct live cooking presentations in the built-in kitchen area. The ingredients for these recipes and featured products can be found in the Aprons case located directly next to the kitchen. Customers can choose from the nearby high-quality cookware to have fun and save time in the kitchen.
The meat department allows customers to have their order cut any way they like and trimmed to perfection. The case features a variety of fresh meats as well as ready-to-cook items prepared fresh in-store daily.
The seafood department carries fresh seafood delivered throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised fresh fish as well as an extensive variety of shellfish. Publix’s whole fish and fillets are fresh; never frozen.
The store also features a full-service pharmacy with drive-through.
Additional services include curbside pickup or delivery, Powered by Instacart and in-store pickup for items such as Publix cakes, platters, subs, sliced meats and cheeses, and a selection of prepared meals.
Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,264 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
