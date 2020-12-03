Publix Super Markets enters the Northern Virginia market with its grand opening of a new store in northern Stafford County on Dec. 12.
The new store is at 1640 Publix Way in the Embrey Mill Town Center on the northeast corner of Courthouse Road and Mine Road. The store will be about 48,000 square feet and will have about 130 employees, Publix said.
Publix, based in Lakeland, Fla., is the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the country, with 1,221 stores in seven Southeastern states. In 2018, the chain had more than $36 billion in sales and employed over 200,000 people.
In Virginia, Publix has 15 stores, mostly in the Richmond area. Its closest location to Northern Virginia is at 9601 Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg.
In Stafford, Giant Foods is the largest grocer, based on sales during the 12-month period ending in March 2019, as reported by Food World magazine. Giant has three locations and more than 25 percent of the total market sales.
