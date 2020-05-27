A driver was seriously injured Wednesday night after jumping a Jersey wall and falling below Interstate 495 following a pursuit with Virginia State Police.
The incident began about 7:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-495 near Exit 173 near Franconia. A trooper attempted to stop a possibly stolen Ford Expedition, but the driver fled, said state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
As the pursuit reached the 177 mile marker, two state police vehicles maneuvered in front of the Ford Expedition in an attempt to contain it and bring it to a stop. The driver rammed both troopers' vehicles and then lost control, Geller said.
The Ford Expedition ran off the road and struck the Jersey wall. The driver fled the scene on foot by running to the other side of the interstate and jumped over the Jersey Wall. The adult male fell through an open space between the local and through lanes.The man landed on rocks approximately 25 feet below the interstate, Geller said.
Additional state police troopers responded to where the man had fallen and rendered aid to him until EMS arrived on scene. The pursuit suspect was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
One of the two troopers struck by the suspect vehicle was later transported from the scene to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Geller said.
Further investigation revealed that the license plates on the Ford Expedition had been reported stolen out of Maryland - not the vehicle. Charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.