Screenshot 2023-04-05 225121.png

Traffic backed up on Interstate 95 at Quantico after a police involved shooting.

 VDOT camera image

Authorities say Interstate 95 south will be closed for an extended period after a chase ended with the driver firing on state troopers Wednesday night.

The driver and his female passenger were both injured when state police returned fire. No troopers were hurt.

The incident started at 9:40 p.m. when a trooper alerted to an SUV with the wrong license plates displayed, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

The vehicle was traveling south on I-95 near Exit 167 in Fairfax County at the time. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the SUV refused to stop and sped away, Geller said.

Near Exit 148 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, the SUV ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods. As troopers approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them, Geller said. State police returned fire. 
 
The male driver and female passenger were both being treated for injuries late Wednesday. No state troopers were injured in the shooting.
 
The Virginia Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes and 95 Express Lanes would be closed for an extended period for the investigation. VDOT crews are working to divert traffic stuck on the interstate.
 
