Authorities say Interstate 95 south will be closed for an extended period after a chase ended with the driver firing on state troopers Wednesday night.
The driver and his female passenger were both injured when state police returned fire. No troopers were hurt.
The incident started at 9:40 p.m. when a trooper alerted to an SUV with the wrong license plates displayed, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The vehicle was traveling south on I-95 near Exit 167 in Fairfax County at the time. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the SUV refused to stop and sped away, Geller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.