Charges are pending against a driver and passenger who led state police on a chase in Arlington early Wednesday, struck a trooper's cruiser then tried to swim away in Roaches Run.
Just before 1 a.m., a trooper alerted to a vehicle displaying the wrong license plates. When the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to attempt a traffic stop at 18th Street and S. Crystal Drive, the vehicle refused to stop and sped away, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. A pursuit was initiated with the fleeing driver heading north on Interstate 395.
State police attempted to contain the vehicle as it was traveling on the right shoulder and the driver struck a police cruiser, Geller said.
The impact caused both vehicles to spin around and collide a second time. The driver and passenger then fled the scene on foot.
At approximately 1:55 a.m., troopers spotted the two suspects hiding near Roaches Run, a tributary off the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.
As the troopers approached, the two jumped into the water and began swimming across Roaches Run towards George Washington Parkway. The two hid in the water "to avoid detection and arrest," Geller said.
Arlington County Fire and Rescue deployed its water rescue team and the two were found and taken into custody. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment due to their exposure to cold water temperatures.
Charges are pending, Geller said.
