Bull Run Middle School principal Matthew Phythian has canceled the PW Digital Gateway open house scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 due to an overlapping parent information night for rising 6th graders, according to a press release.
The event, hosted by QTS Realty Trust Inc., was advertised to local residents as “an opportunity for representatives of QTS to provide information” and answer questions about its proposed rezoning application to build 7.9 million square feet of data center space across 812 acres in adjacent to Manassas Battlefield Park and Heritage Hunt retirement community.
In a statement, QTS said it was "never notified of another event scheduled for the same day or anything that may disrupt" the open house.
The company requested to hold the event through the school's automated scheduling system on March 30 and received an approval confirmation on April 3.
On April 13, QTS officials toured the school and confirmed logistics with the school staff, the statement said.
On Monday, the company received a notice through the automated scheduling system that the event had been canceled.
"That same day, the school calendar was updated with the event entitled, “Rising 6th Grade Information Night,” scheduled for Tuesday, April 18," the statement said.
Prince William residents strongly opposed to the project, including Heritage Hunt residents, have cited concerns about the location of the development near their homes and its effects on the environment, electrical grid and tourism.
According to the release, the other developer associated with the digital gateway development, Compass Datacenters, also plans to host a community meeting at Bull Run Middle School April 25 in th cafeteria from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Compass also submitted an application with Prince William County seeking to rezone the other half of the 800 acres associated with the digital gateway project. The company says it wants to build 10.52 million square feet of data centers by 2030.
