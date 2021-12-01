Former Prince William County teacher Atif Qarni has resigned as Virginia's Secretary of Education and been named managing director of external affairs at Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community and Justice.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement late Tuesday and appointed current deputy secretary Fran Bradford as his new secretary of education. She will serve for the remainder of Northam’s term, which ends in mid-January when Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is inaugurated.
Qarni was appointed to the cabinet position shortly after Northam was elected in 2017. Northam said in a news release that they have worked together to secure historic investments in education and raise teacher pay by 10 percent.
“Former Secretary Qarni has served Virginia’s students well, and I am proud of the work we have done together to support public education and raise teacher pay,” Northam added. “I wish him the best of luck in his new role.”
Before being named to Northam’s cabinet, Qarni taught math, civics and U.S. history at Beville Middle School in Dale City for nearly a decade. He is a Pakistani native who immigrated to Baltimore with his family when he was 10, enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves before graduating from high school in 1996 and worked three jobs to pay his way through George Washington University. During this time at college, he became a U.S. citizen and graduated with degrees in sociology and history.
Qarni remained a Marine Reservist for eight years and was among the first group of Marines to reach Baghdad during the 2003 Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He twice ran as a Democrat for seats in Virginia’s General Assembly. However, he lost to former Del. Bob Marshall in the 13th District in 2013 by fewer than 500 votes and in 2015 was defeated by current Sen. Jeremy McPike for the Democratic nomination for the 29th District Senate seat.
The Hope Center at Temple in Philadelphia is a research center that seeks to transform higher education into a more effective, equitable and impactful sector using a combination of applied scientific research, technical assistance to colleges and universities, policy advising with state and federal governments, and strategic communications, according to its website.
Before joining the Northam administration, Bradford was at the College of William & Mary for 14 years, most recently serving as the associate vice president for government relations. Before arriving at William & Mary, she served in several communications and government relations roles at the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia from 1990-2003.
“Secretary Bradford has done tremendous work for Virginia's higher education system,” Northam said. “I look forward to continuing to work with her on behalf of students, families, and teachers across Virginia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.