A swath of eastern Virginia that includes Marine Corps Base Quantico has been designated one of two new Sentinel Landscapes by the federal government, the office of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this week.
The designations are intended to strengthen military readiness, conserve natural resources and build working lands through integration of federal, state, local and non-governmental partnerships, according to a news release.
The partnerships advance land-use initiatives that complement military, forestry, agriculture and recreation economies by connecting landowners with voluntary conservation easement assistance programs.
The Sentinel Landscapes Partnership was created in 2013 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Department of Defense and Department of the Interior. It seeks to prevent encroachment on military missions, increase working lands, build resilience against climate-induced hazards, conserve key habitats, benefit water quality and protect threatened species.
Virginia governance partners include the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Veterans and Defense Affairs and Natural and Historic Resources. Program management will be led by the Department of Forestry.
The Virginia Security Corridor partnership includes 10 military installations and covers 2.9 million acres that support military, agriculture and recreation land interests. It comprises two designated landscapes. The northerly landscape, including Quantico, is named “Potomac,” the southerly “Tidewater.”
“Military investment accounts for nearly 20% of Virginia’s economy, and the Sentinel Landscape designation increases Virginia’s military value,” said Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs. “It protects and preserves our military mission space and builds adaptability for future growth.”
Two federally funded coordinators will join the Department of Forestry to manage the Potomac and Tidewater landscapes.
