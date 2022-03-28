quanticotraining.jpg

Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training including small arms, explosive demolitions, artillery fire and the delivery of live-aerial munitions.

As a regional facility, Quantico is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations.

The following training is scheduled through April 10:

March 29, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Live Fire Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms

March 30, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Live Fire Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms

March 31, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Live Fire Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms

*April 1, 7 a.m. - April 2, 3 a.m.: Live Fire Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms

*April 2, 7 a.m. - April 3, 3 a.m.: Live Fire Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms

April 4, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Live Fire Demo 1LB; Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms

April 5, 6 a.m. - midnight: Live Fire Demo 1LB; Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms, .50CAL Machine Gun

April 6, 6 a.m. - midnight: Live Fire Demo 1LB; Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms, .50CAL Machine Gun

April 7, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Live Fire Demo 1LB; Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms,

April 8, 8 a.m. - midnight: Live Fire Demo 10LBS; .50CAL Machine Gun, Mortars, Small Arms, Grenades

April 9, 8 a.m. - midnight: Live Fire .50CAL Machine Gun, Mortars, Small Arms, Grenades

The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.

Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.

If you would like to comment on the impact of training, please visit http://www.quantico.marines.mil/Advisories/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Complaint/

For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil

