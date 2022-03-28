Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire and the delivery of live-aerial munitions.
As a regional facility, Quantico is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations.
The following training is scheduled through April 10:
March 29, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Live Fire Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms
March 30, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Live Fire Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms
March 31, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Live Fire Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms
*April 1, 7 a.m. - April 2, 3 a.m.: Live Fire Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms
*April 2, 7 a.m. - April 3, 3 a.m.: Live Fire Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms
April 4, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Live Fire Demo 1LB; Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms
April 5, 6 a.m. - midnight: Live Fire Demo 1LB; Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms, .50CAL Machine Gun
April 6, 6 a.m. - midnight: Live Fire Demo 1LB; Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms, .50CAL Machine Gun
April 7, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Live Fire Demo 1LB; Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms,
April 8, 8 a.m. - midnight: Live Fire Demo 10LBS; .50CAL Machine Gun, Mortars, Small Arms, Grenades
April 9, 8 a.m. - midnight: Live Fire .50CAL Machine Gun, Mortars, Small Arms, Grenades
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.
Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.
If you would like to comment on the impact of training, please visit http://www.quantico.marines.mil/Advisories/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Complaint/
For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.